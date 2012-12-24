Mom, aunt charged in deaths of kids in house fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mom, aunt charged in deaths of kids in house fire

CHICAGO (AP) - Two women are facing charges in the deaths of 2 children who were home alone when a fire broke out.

Police say four children were in the apartment in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood when the fire started early Saturday morning. 2-year-old Javaris Meakens and 3-year-old Jariyah Meakens died. Two boys, ages 7 and 4, were able to escape.

The children's mother, 23-year-old Tatiana Meakens, and their aunt, 22-year-old Britany Meakens, each are charged with two counts of felony child endangerment and two counts of endangering the life and health of a child. They're scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Police say a hot plate being used for heat in the first-floor apartment may have started the fire. Fire officials say they found no working smoke detectors in the building.

