Phone lines ready for 2012 NORAD Tracks Santa

Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller
President Donald Trump says U.S. must "get tough" with drug dealers as a means of ending the nation's deadly opioid addiction.
President Donald Trump says U.S. must "get tough" with drug dealers as a means of ending the nation's deadly opioid addiction.
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they met
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they met
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apart
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apart
Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.
Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
The Austin police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation and the ties between the victims are opaque at best.
The Austin police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation and the ties between the victims are opaque at best.
The storm caused an estimated $100 billion in damage, killed dozens of people and damaged or destroyed nearly 400,000 homes, according to Puerto Rico's government.
The storm caused an estimated $100 billion in damage, killed dozens of people and damaged or destroyed nearly 400,000 homes, according to Puerto Rico's government.