Christmas Eve candlelight vigil for shooting victims

Herrin, IL (KFVS) - On Friday evening residents in Herrin, IL will gather at the Herrin City Park to remember and honor the elementary school shooting victims in Newtown, CT.

Organizers say the vigil will start at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and everyone is welcome to attend.

Participants are asked to bring a candle and to dress in green and white, which are the school colors of Sandy Hook Elementary School.

