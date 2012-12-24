Woman hospitalized after crash involving cow - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman hospitalized after crash involving cow

A heartland woman was sent to the hospital after crashing into a cow. A heartland woman was sent to the hospital after crashing into a cow.
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A heartland woman was sent to the hospital after her car crashed into a cow.

According to the Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Melissa Saunders of Cadet, MO was driving south
on Route 47 in St. Francois county when she hit a cow in the road. The crash happened just
north of Rue Bonne Terre.

Saunders was taken to Mineral Area Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers say Saunders was wearing a seatbelt and her car is totaled.
No word on whether the cow survived.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly