Woman hospitalized after crash involving cow

A heartland woman was sent to the hospital after her car crashed into a cow.

According to the Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Melissa Saunders of Cadet, MO was driving south

on Route 47 in St. Francois county when she hit a cow in the road. The crash happened just

north of Rue Bonne Terre.

Saunders was taken to Mineral Area Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers say Saunders was wearing a seatbelt and her car is totaled.

No word on whether the cow survived.

