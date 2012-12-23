Hundreds take part in vigil for boy hurt in ATV wreck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hundreds take part in vigil for boy hurt in ATV wreck

Photo courtesy of Ryan Tomsu Photo courtesy of Ryan Tomsu
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Hundreds of people gathered around Rotary Lake in Jackson to pray for a 10-year-old boy hurt in an ATV crash Friday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Parker King was the passenger on an All Terrain Vehicle when the 13-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle on Royal Oak Drive in Cape Girardeau County.

The ATV ran off the road, rolled down and embankment and overturned injuring Parker.

At Sunday night's vigil family members said Parker had surgery at Children's Hospital In St Louis and that his doctor said his recovery would take a while.

There were enough people at Sunday's vigil to create a ring of people around the lake. They held candles or flashlights while family members talked about Parker's condition and how thankful the family was for everyone's support.

There's no word on how the driver of the ATV is doing.

Family members said they have set up a Caring Bridge Website to help update people about Parker's condition.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly