Hundreds take part in vigil for boy hurt in ATV wreck

Hundreds of people gathered around Rotary Lake in Jackson to pray for a 10-year-old boy hurt in an ATV crash Friday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Parker King was the passenger on an All Terrain Vehicle when the 13-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle on Royal Oak Drive in Cape Girardeau County.

The ATV ran off the road, rolled down and embankment and overturned injuring Parker.

At Sunday night's vigil family members said Parker had surgery at Children's Hospital In St Louis and that his doctor said his recovery would take a while.

There were enough people at Sunday's vigil to create a ring of people around the lake. They held candles or flashlights while family members talked about Parker's condition and how thankful the family was for everyone's support.

There's no word on how the driver of the ATV is doing.

Family members said they have set up a Caring Bridge Website to help update people about Parker's condition.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.