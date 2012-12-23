Carbondale man facing retail theft charges

A Carbondale man faces theft charges after reportedly leaving a store without paying for items.

According to Murphysboro police, Prince McCoy, 20, of Carbondale, formerly of Chicago, was charged with retail theft.

On Thursday, McCoy allegedly left the Wal-Mart store on Country Club Road with out paying for items.

McCoy reportedly ran from the store into a wooded area north of Highway 13 where he was later apprehended.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police say further arrests are pending.

