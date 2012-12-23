Boy's mistletoe profits going to Connecticut - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boy's mistletoe profits going to Connecticut

Collier is selling mistletoe for $3 a plant (Source: Mike Mohundro) Collier is selling mistletoe for $3 a plant (Source: Mike Mohundro)
He raised $20 in 30 minutes Sunday morning (Source: Mike Mohundro) He raised $20 in 30 minutes Sunday morning (Source: Mike Mohundro)
OLIVE BRANCH, IL (KFVS) -

A 6-year-old from Olive Branch is trying to make a difference by helping a hurting community in Newtown, Connecticut.

Collier Morgan has been to a number of places in southern Illinois to sell decorated mistletoe in mid December.

He sold the plants for $3 dollars each hoping to raise money for Christmas presents.

He made $25, but before he had the chance to buy anything he heard about the tragic shooting  in Newtown, Connecticut.

At that point, Collier changed his mind and decided to give the money to an organization that would help those affected by the shooting.

"I want to help out the people up there, and this is the only way I know how to help," said Collier.

We caught up with Collier Sunday morning at Food Town in Olive Branch, where he was selling mistletoe. While there, he was able to rack up $20 in just 30 minutes.

