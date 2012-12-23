Potosi man injured after fiery crash

A Potosi man was injured in a fiery crash early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Route E, 2/10 of a mile east of Midwest Road in Washington County.

Troopers say a car driven westbound by Clive A. Hedrick, 26, went off the right side of the road, struck a bridge and came to a rest on it's side before catching fire.

Hedrick received serious injuries and was flown by survival flight to a St. Louis hospital. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

