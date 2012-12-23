Some roads still slick in the Heartland

Find information about road and travel conditions for the Heartland.

Some roads in the Heartland are still dangerous because of snow and/or ice.

Main roads are mostly clear, but some secondary roads continue to be slick.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports some slicks spots in southern Illinois.



As of 4:53 a.m.:

I-64 from Mt. Vernon to the Indiana line was reported having scattered slippery slick spots.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting that some major roads are still partly covered. You can click here for the interactive map that shows you which roads are clear and which are not. You can also click here for a more detailed text report on winter travel conditions.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that many parts of Southern Illinois still have patches of ice and snow. You can click here for an interactive map. For a more detailed text version of the road conditions, click the "Conditions" tab at the top of the map.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting many areas of Western Kentucky will have difficult driving conditions with icy patches, black ice and partly cloudy conditions. You can click here for the interactive map. For a more detailed text report, check out the left-hand side of the map where it says "Winter Road Conditions" and choose a highway. You can also click on the highway on the map for more information.

Here are some tips on driving when inclement weather hits:

-Drivers need to adjust their driving to reach their destination safely.

-Slow down when driving on snow or on ice, and increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.

-Driving conditions can change rapidly as temperatures drop, so be aware of rain changing to ice or sleet.

-Give yourself extra time, not only for your travel to allow you to clear your entire vehicle from snow and ice before you leave.

-Before you travel make sure your car has been winterized and you have an ice scraper, tire chains, flashlight, battery booster cables, blankets, and a bag of sand placed in your trunk.

-If you become stranded or see another vehicle stranded on the side of the road with passengers, please call the Missouri State Highway Patrol emergency number at 1-800-525-5555 or dial *55 on a cellular phone. These numbers will contact the nearest troop headquarters. Call here for Missouri road conditions (1-888-275-6636) before you leave to plan your route of travel.

-Illinois drivers are urged to check travel conditions before any trip. You can get road condition information by calling 511 or 1-800-452-IDOT (4368) or online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com and click on the "winter road conditions" icon. The number for Illinois State Police District 13 in Du Quoin is (618) 542-2171 and ISP District 22 in Ullin is (618) 845-3740.

-Kentucky road and weather information - 1-866-737-3767

-In state callers for road condition - 511

-KSP emergency - Emergency and DUI Hotline - 1-800-222-5555

In winter driving conditions, planning ahead and being a considerate driver are important.

Troopers say slow down, pay attention and wear your seat belt.

Parts of the Heartland received more than a foot of snow the day after Christmas.

Four miles south of Marion, Illinois received 14.5 inches of snow.

Gusty winds sent vehicles into ditches early in the morning across the Heartland.



Several businesses are closed and there are also around 2,000 without power due to a winter snow storm that hit the Heartland.

Snow reports from NWS for Dec. 26.

2:49pm - 7 inches of snow in Cape Girardeau, MO



12:32pm - 8.5 inches of snow in New Madrid, MO

12:20pm - 14 inches of snow in Goreville, IL

12:17am - 12 inches of snow in Thompsonville, IL



11:04am - 7 inches of snow in Mound City, IL

10:55am - 8 inches of snow in Herrin, IL



10:34am - 3 inches of snow in Metropolis, IL

10:22am - 14.5 inches of snow, 4 miles south of Marion, IL

10:22am - 4.5 inches of snow in Mulkeytown, IL

10:19am - 11.5 inches of snow west of Carmi, IL

9:57am - 8 inches of snow in Bloomfield, MO

9:41am - 8.7 inches of snow 2 miles east of Dexter, MO



8:56am - 11.4 inches of snow in Crossville, IL

8:03 am - 4 inches of snow in Fredericktown, MO

8 am - 4 inches of snow in Ellington, MO

8 am - 1.7 inches of snow in Viburnum, MO

8 am - 3 inches of snow in Nashville, IL

8:00am - 9 inches of snow in Carrier Mills, IL

8:00am - 12 inches in Stonefort (Saline County), IL

7:14am - 3 inches in Hayti, MO



6:49am - 8 inches of snow in Crossville, IL



6:20am - 8 inches of snow reported in Carbondale, IL

6:20am - 9 inches of snow reported in Carrier Mills, IL

6 am - 2 inches of snow in Farmington, MO

5:43am - 9 inches of snow in Elizabethtown, IL



5:33am - 12 inches of snow in Dudley, MO

5:30am - 8 inches of snow in Malden, MO



5:25am - 6 inches of snow in Kennett, MO



5:20am - 4.4 inches of snow reported in Poplar Bluff, MO



5:20am - 9.5 inches of snow in Shawneetown, IL

5:15am - 2 inches of snow in Tiptonville, TN



4:51am - 5.5 inches of snow reported in Cairo, IL

4:51am - 1.5 inches of snow reported in Calloway County, KY

4:41am - 3.5 inches of snow reported in Wickliffe, KY

4:41am - 6 inches of snow reported in Bloomfield, IL

4:39am - 1.5 inches of snow in Murray, KY

4:30am - 7 inches of snow reported in Carterville, IL

4:29am - 5.5 inches of snow in Carrier Mills, IL

4:00am - 5 inches of snow in Equality, IL

3:54am - 6 inches of snow in Cape Girardeau, MO

3:44am - 5 inches of snow in West Frankfort, IL

3:30am - 4 inches of snow in Woodlawn, IL

3:24am - 4 inches of snow in Marion, IL

3:19am - Less than 50 feet of viability at times in Pittsburg, IL

3:11am - 1.5 inches of snow in Perryville, MO

2:56am - 2 inches of snow in Herrin, IL

The KYTC Caldwell County facility was without power for a few hours this morning, but it has been restored.

The following businesses are closed and events canceled Wednesday due to weather:

Bloomfield Christmas Tournament games canceled Wednesday

Southeast Missourian Christmas Basketball Tournament postponed until Thursday

Also Show Me Center closed on Wednesday

The girls basketball Herrin Holiday Hoops tourney is canceled Wednesday. They will play the Day 1 schedule on Thursday.

The Festival of Lights at Lake Wappapello is canceled for Wednesday night.

Mississippi County Courthouse closed all day on Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday morning. Situation will be re-evaluated at that time.

Logan Primary Care in West Frankfort and Herrin

Center for Medical Arts, including Prompt Care, in Carbondale

Miners Memorial Health Center in West Frankfort

Benton Community Healthcare

CVP Rehab at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro

Both Center for Wound Healing locations at Herrin Hospital and at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro

Cape Family Medical Clinic LLC at 24 N Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, MO is closed Wednesday. It will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Bootheel Area Independent Living Services (BAILS) in Kennett, Mo. will be closed until the roads are clear.

Pulaski County Courthouse will open at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Little Angles Learning Center in Harrisburg will be closed Thursday.

Smart Transportation will be taking patients to dialysis and Procter & Gamble only on Thursday.

Cape Girardeau Senior Center

*This is not a full list of all business closing the Heartland. If you have a concern about a business closing - please call the business.

At one point, around 2,000 Ameren customers were without power in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.



The North Kingshighway area in Cape Girardeau lost electric service, including the Fountainbleau Lodge Nursing Home. Fire Department personnel worked with employees to ensure resident safety, according to the city of Cape Girardeau.

