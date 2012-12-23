Alcohol being investigated as factor in deadly crash

Kentucky State Police say a man and woman were killed in an overnight crash in Christian County.



Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Shawn M. Patterson, age 39, of Hopkinsville, was traveling south on KY 1914 along with a passenger, April M. Lykins, age 39, of Elkton.

According to state police, as Patterson approached the intersection of KY 1914 and KY 800 he failed to stop and ran through the intersection striking a tree head on.

Patterson and Lykins were pronounced dead at the scene by the Christian County Coroner's Office.

According to KSP, neither Patterson nor Lykins were wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the collision.



