Sikeston man charged with kidnapping couple in Oran

A Sikeston man faces kidnapping and assault charges after an incident Friday night involving a boyfriend and girlfriend.

Richard Wayne Johnson, 30, of Sikeston, was charged with assault in the first degree, kidnapping, tampering with a witness and property damage.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says Johnson and two victims, a boyfriend and girlfriend, were at a business in Oran late Friday night, and Johnson became involved in an altercation with the boyfriend outside.

According to Walter, during the dispute, Johnson reportedly hit the boyfriend multiple times with a closed fist. Johnson then allegedly forced both victims into the girlfriend's vehicle and drove toward Morley.

Johnson allegedly continued to assault the boyfriend and stopped the vehicle on two separate occasions. That's when Walter says Johnson allegedly assaulted the boyfriend roadside.

Walter said Johnson apparently left the boyfriend lying in the roadway unconscious while he forced the girlfriend to drive him home and eventually released her.

Johnson allegedly threatened to kill the girlfriend if she contacted the police and disabled her cell phone before releasing her.

After being released, the girlfriend returned to offer help to the boyfriend but Johnson reportedly followed the girlfriend and allegedly continued to assault the boyfriend.

When Johnson left, Walter says the girlfriend took her boyfriend to get medical help and informed authorities about the incident.

According to the girlfriend's statement, Johnson threatened her multiple times and made the statement that he was not going back to prison.

Johnson was taken to the Scott County Jail on $150,000 bond.

