Man injured after falling asleep at the wheel

A man was hospitalized after falling asleep at the wheel in an overnight crash in McCracken County.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lane of I-24 at the Noble Road overpass.

Investigators say James M Futrell, 28, of South Fulton, Tennessee, was driving a Toyota Tundra, eastbound on I-24 near the Noble Road Overpass when he fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle left the left side of the road and hit the guard rail before going over the overpass bridge.

Deputies say Futrell was unable to regain control of the vehicle as it crossed the bridge.

After the vehicle crossed the bridge, it again left the left side of the road and drove into a ditch in the median which caused it to roll over once.

Once back on its wheels, the vehicle continued to travel forward and struck the guardrail on the opposite side of the median.

Futrell was trapped inside of the vehicle and had to be freed by rescue personnel.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Paducah Fire Department, Concord Fire Department, Paducah Police Department and McCracken County DES.

One lane of eastbound traffic was closed for about an hour for the investigation and clean-up of the accident scene.

