4 teens hurt in Scott County wreck

Four teens are hospitalized following a wreck in Scott County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, 18-year-old Cody Cochran of Benton, MO was behind the wheel when the 2001 Chevrolet Tracker crossed the center line and struck a tree on Scott County Road 405 three miles north of Blodgett.

Cochran sustained moderate injuries. Three passengers: 17-year-old Niculi Phelps, 18-year-old Thomas Ratledge, and Travis 17-year-old Sehlinger sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

All four teens were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment. There's no update on their conditions.

