Cape Girardeau street reopened after car hits gas meter

Middle street in Cape Girardeau has reopened following a car crash that sparked a gas leak.

Emergency crews shut down the street after a white Mustang crashed into a building Saturday night damaging the gas meter.

The wreck happened around 7:00pm on Middle Street between Broadway and Themis. Police and firefighters blocked off the area because of the damaged gas meter.

Police say the driver of the car was leaving a parking lot in the area when they accidentally hit the gas. The car slammed into the corner of a building hitting the meter causing a gas leak.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash. They all had minor injuries and refused treatment.

Around 9:45pm firefighters said Ameren crews had stopped the gas leak and police were able to remove the car.

The street reopened a short time later.

