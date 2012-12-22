Cape Girardeau street reopened after car hits gas meter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau street reopened after car hits gas meter

Emergency crews shut down the street after a white Mustang crashed into a building (Source: Mike Mohundro) Emergency crews shut down the street after a white Mustang crashed into a building (Source: Mike Mohundro)
The car slammed into the corner of a building hitting the meter causing a gas leak (Source: Mike Mohundro) The car slammed into the corner of a building hitting the meter causing a gas leak (Source: Mike Mohundro)

Middle street in Cape Girardeau has reopened following a car crash that sparked a gas leak.

Emergency crews shut down the street after a white Mustang crashed into a building Saturday night damaging the gas meter.

The wreck happened around 7:00pm on Middle Street between Broadway and Themis.   Police and firefighters blocked off the area because of the damaged gas meter.

Police say the driver of the car was leaving a parking lot in the area when they accidentally hit the gas.  The car slammed into the corner of a building hitting the meter causing a gas leak.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash.  They all had minor injuries and refused treatment.

Around 9:45pm firefighters said Ameren crews had stopped the gas leak and police were able to remove the car.

The street reopened a short time later.

