Ky. man arrested in connection to shooting, robbery

A 21-year-old Kentucky man was arrested Friday in Union City, Tennessee in connection to a robbery and shooting on November 8.

According to state police, Dominique Harper, 21, of Clinton, Ky., was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and taken to the Obion County Detention Center on the charge of being a fugitive from justice.

The investigation is continuing by Kentucky State Police.

