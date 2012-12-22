There are only days between now and December 25. And like many, people are rushing to the stores to find that last minute gift.

Are you one of those panicked shoppers?

When it comes to antique shopping, there are a few things Ken Burzynski says you need to know.

"Buy what's good and what's unique," said Burzynski, owner of County Seat Antique Mall.

During the holiday rush to get those last minute gifts, he sees the same thing every year, especially from a certain type of customer.

"People always shop at the last minute, especially men and then they come in and they don't care what an item costs," said Burzynski. "They are just looking for the right item, they are just looking for the right item and they will buy it."

Charles Swisher waited until Saturday to snag the perfect gift for his wife. It's a strategy that he uses every year.

"Just wait, I get a bargain," said Swisher. "See the price on that went down since the last time I was here."

But according to Burzyski, shoppers should act fast. That's especially since it's the weekend before Christmas.

"We expect this afternoon to pick up and towards the end of the day we will be very, very busy," said Burzyski.

So, as customer shop for what's left on their gift lists, there is one thing Swisher thinks is true.

Do you think men are typical last minute holiday shoppers?

"The majority, not all of them," said Swisher.

Christmas shopping is a lot easier when you have a little help.

"She does the rest of it!" said Swisher.

If you're planning on shipping any of those last minute gifts, you might be out of luck.

The deadline to ship presents in time for Christmas has already passed.

