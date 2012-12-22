Man jailed after allegedly cutting woman's throat

Investigators say an argument between two people led to a violent attack.

According to Van Buren Police Chief Ryan Crandell, it all happened Wednesday night in Van Buren at a home on Ash Street.

Van Buren's police chief says a woman, her boyfriend and her boyfriend's son were all watching TV.

The chief says at some point the woman and her boyfriend's son, Andrew Herbst, got into an argument and Herbst allegedly cut the woman's throat.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Poplar Bluff then transferred to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.

She's listed in serious but stable condition tonight.

Herbst faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges and was being held on $250,000 bond.

