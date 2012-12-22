Man jailed after allegedly cutting woman's throat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man jailed after allegedly cutting woman's throat

VAN BUREN, MO (KFVS) -

Investigators say an argument between two people led to a violent attack.

According to Van Buren Police Chief Ryan Crandell, it all happened Wednesday night in Van Buren at a home on Ash Street.

Van Buren's police chief says a woman, her boyfriend and her boyfriend's son were all watching TV.

The chief says at some point the woman and her boyfriend's son, Andrew Herbst, got into an argument and Herbst allegedly cut the woman's throat.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Poplar Bluff then transferred to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.

She's listed in serious but stable condition tonight.

Herbst faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges and was being held on $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly