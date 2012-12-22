18-year-old faces drug charges after crash

A crash leads to a 18-year-old man facing drug charges in McCracken County.

Jeremiah Wooley, 18, of Ledbetter, was charged with two counts of disregarding a stop sign, careless driving, fleeing evading police, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of instruction permit.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies say they attempted a traffic stop the intersection of old US 60 and Metropolis Lake road.

Wooley drove his GMC Jimmy on for around a 1/8 of a mile until he lost control of his vehicle and ran off in a nearby ditch.

Deputies say that's when they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Wooley.

