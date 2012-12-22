3 seriously injured after vehicle and train collide near Dudley

Three people were seriously injured Saturday morning after the vehicle they were in collided with a train near Dudley, Missouri.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on County Road 691, 300 feet off of Highway 60.

Troopers say Gary W. Sanders, 47, of Essex, was in a pickup truck and tried to cross the tracks marked by crossbucks. That's when the truck and Union Pacific train from Benton, Ark. collided.



Sanders and two other passengers, Earl E. Christian, 21, and Kayla L. Christian, 27, all of Essex, were taken to Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff hospitals for treatment.

Troopers say no one was wearing a seat belt during the crash.



