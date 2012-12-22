4 teens injured after car hits tree, catches fire near Morley

Four teenagers were injured after the car they were in hit a tree Saturday morning near Morley, Missouri.

According to Trooper Clark Parrott, the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on County Road 405, three miles north of Blodgett. The car driven by Cody R. Cochran, 18, of Benton, crossed the center of the road hit a tree and then caught fire.

Four people inside the car were injured.

Cochran received moderate injures. Niculi Phelps, 17, of Benton received serious injuries. Thomas Ratledge, 18, of Benton received moderate injuries. Travis G. Sehlinger, 17, received minor injuries.

All were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.



Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating.

