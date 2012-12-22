Mayfield man wanted in connection to string of vehicle thefts

Graves County deputies are searching for a western Kentucky man in connection to a string of vehicle and other thefts.

Redmon says his department has taken reports of three stolen vehicles in two days they are searching for a man in connection to the thefts.

According to the sheriff, Russell Steven Roach, 50, of Mayfield, has stolen three vehicles and has broken into at least two homes in the last week. Deputies also believe he has committed a number of thefts in the county in the last two weeks.

Redmon says Roach has an extensive past of burglary and theft in the county and uses an alias of Reginald Roach and Mike Kemp.

Deputies had information that he was on foot late Friday night in the Haymarket Corner area of the "S curve" on KY 97. That's where a report of a stolen vehicle came in around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies believe Roach is driving a 1996 Black Dodge extended cab 4X4 pickup with clear rear taillights.

Redmon says the public should not approach Roach because he has stolen guns in the last week, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The sheriff is also encouraging residents of Graves County to remove your keys from parked vehicles.

Anyone that has information on Roach or the whereabouts of his pickup truck should contact the sheriff's office at (270) 247-4501 or dial 911.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.