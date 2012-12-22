Doniphan man injured in tractor-trailer wreck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Doniphan man injured in tractor-trailer wreck

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Doniphan man was injured in a tractor-trailer wreck Saturday morning in Mississippi County. 

According to Trooper Clark Parrott, the wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Route 60-62, three miles east of Wyatt.

The male driver was westbound on 60-62 coming from Cairo, when Donald G. Young, 33, of Doniphan, lost control of his vehicle, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver was trapped and had to be extricated. Troopers say Young was not wearing a seat belt and had serious injuries. He was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Traffic on both sides of the Mississippi River was detoured due to the wreck.

The tractor-trailer was blocking both lanes of the road. The driver was hauling mulch and it was spread all over the scene of the wreck.

