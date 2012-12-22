Ky. man jailed after high-speed chase

A western Kentucky man was put into custody after a high-speed police chase early Saturday morning.

It all started around 3:15 a.m. on John Puryear Drive.

Dustyn Davis, 26 of Boaz, Kentucky, was charged with speeding 25 mph over the limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs-alcohol second offense (aggravated circumstances), fleeing of evading police first degree (motor vehicle), three counts of wanton endangerment first degree, disregarding a traffic control device and disregarding a stop sign.

Deputies say they tried to stop Davis for speeding. When he did not stop his pickup truck, the pursuit began.

Davis was followed to Husbands Road outbound to Clarkline Road to Old Mayfield Road. Once on Old Mayfield, Davis turned South onto Old Mayfield Road and proceeded outbound.

Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Department assisted as Davis drove into Graves County. Once into Graves County, Davis turned onto Salem Church Road and continued to Hopewell Road.

Once on Hopewell Road, spike strips were used to try to stop the truck. After spiking Davis's vehicle, Davis continued on Hopewell Road onto Clay Pit Road and ended up on Wise Church Road headed back into McCracken County.

At this point, Davis's left rear tire was completely deflated and coming apart.

Deputies say from Wise Church Road, Davis turned North onto Old US Highway 45 and proceeded to South Friendship Road. Once on Friendship Road, Davis turned on the dead end road of Woodview Road.

Davis came to a stop and started to flee on foot. Deputies ended up catching Davis after using a taser and he was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

McCracken County deputies were assisted by the Graves County Sheriff's Department.

