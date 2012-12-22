Bald Knob Cross shines after years in the dark

Bald Knob Cross of Peace shines after years of being in the dark (Source: Mike Mohundro)

A local landmark left in the dark by vandals is once again shining.

At 5 p.m. Saturday evening, a special re-lighting ceremony took place near the base of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace.

A student from the Shawnee Hills Christian Academy in Anna was chosen to "flip the switch" to turn on cross' new lights at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the Cobden High School Choir sang at the event. There was light refreshments served and visitors were asked to bring a lawn chair.

The re-lighting completes a total restoration that began in 2009.

The porcelain panels that fell into disrepair over the decades have been replaced, along with the electrical system.

Security cameras have been added and elevated lighting replaces a ground-level system one that was prone to vandalism.

The renovation was funded by $550,000 in donations despite tough economic times, and an unsuccessful lawsuit filed by an atheist demanding some state funding given back.

