Missouri State comes back to beat Redhawks, 69-55

The Southeast Missouri State Women's basketball team lost its first home game of the season, falling 69-55 to Missouri State. The Redhawks led by six with nine minutes to play, but the lady Bears outscored Southeast by 29-9 in the final 9:25.

Patricia Mack led Southeast with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kara Wright started in place of Allyson Bradshaw and scored 11 points.

The Redhawks fall to 5-7 overall and are off until Dec. 31 when they play at Belmont.