The future for Tamms' employees is unclear

"It's ridiculous that they are expecting every one to be ok with it, and we are not going to be ok," says one of the Tamms Correctional Officers who asked to have his identity unknown.

Illinois' most dangerous criminals are beginning their transfer as the final days of the Tamms Correctional center Approach.

But it's not just the prisoners being displaced, as employees begin to realize what they will have to do in order to keep their jobs.

"Centrailia is two hours from where I live, I don't know anyone in their right mind that is going to drive two hours to go to work every single day, that's ridiculous," he says.

And for some, that isn't even an option.

"If I had to transfer, my wife would have to quit her job, I mean there is no way in the world we could stay. We would have to pack up and have to move again and I just moved into a new house."

As more than two dozen inmates go from a "super-maximum-security" prison to a correctional center, the correctional officer we spoke with fears for his co-workers safety.

"I really hope and pray that each and every officer throughout the state watches their backs and make sure nothing happens to them because it's going to get dangerous and it's going to get dangerous quick," he says.

It's an enormous blow for the town of Tamms and the 400 or so people who live there.

And come January 4th?

"It's going to going to hurt every body, not just us, not just the officers that it is hurting, it's hurting every body in town," he says.

