12/24/12 - Merry Christmas

Christmas is here. Now the kids are waiting impatiently to see if they're on the naughty or nice list. But what about you? What would you like Santa to bring you for Christmas? While a great big HDTV would be mighty nice, let me suggest something much, much bigger. It's going to sound a bit sappy, but if you find the time during all the holiday festivities to ask for something special, here are a few things we all could use this year.

Let's start with peace on Earth. Ask that our children be safe and happy, for good times and compassion, and understanding, and comfort. Ask for truth instead of lies, generosity instead of greed, and knowledge instead of fear. It would be so easy if Santa could bring that all in a box wrapped with a big red bow and place it under the tree on Christmas morning. He can't. But you can.

We hope you consider giving your family, friends, and strangers a little extra kindness and understanding in the next year. From the KFVS12 family to yours, we wish you a very merry Christmas.

