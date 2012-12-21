First phase of work completed on Birds Point Levee

The Army Corps of Engineers says phase one of it's work on the Bird's Point Levee has been completed.

The Corps says phase two at the upper crevasse continues.

Workers are installing a pipe system - access wells and placing the levee embankment.

At the center crevasse, workers are continuing to construct a berm, and on the lower crevasse their working on the levee embankment.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.