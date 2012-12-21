Kennett business extensively damaged by fire

Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation (Source: Steve Holsten).

A Kennett business was extensively damaged by fire on Friday afternoon.

According to Kennett Police, the fire call came in around 12:31 p.m. at Bill's Bar-B-Que at 700 Saint Francis Street.

Initial reports indicate the bar-b-cue pit in the rear of the restaurant overheated and caught grease on fire.

Fire Chief John Mallot reports the pit was laden with grease form years of open pit cooking. He says building has moderate loss and damage to the structure and the contents.



The fire then spread the rear of the restaurant and extensively damaged the kitchen. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the building.



Apparently, the restaurant was very busy at the time the fire broke out.

One person was treated and taken to Twin Rivers Medical Center for difficulty breathing.

The restaurant was established in 1947. Owner Bill Horton has not said what his plans are for now.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.