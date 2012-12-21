Kennett business extensively damaged by fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett business extensively damaged by fire

Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation (Source: Steve Holsten). Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation (Source: Steve Holsten).
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A Kennett business was extensively damaged by fire on Friday afternoon.

According to Kennett Police, the fire call came in around 12:31 p.m. at Bill's Bar-B-Que at  700 Saint Francis Street.

Initial reports indicate the bar-b-cue pit in the rear of the restaurant overheated and caught grease on fire.

Fire Chief John Mallot reports the pit was laden with grease form years of open pit cooking. He says building has moderate loss and damage to the structure and the contents.

The fire then spread the rear of the restaurant and extensively damaged the kitchen. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the building.

Apparently, the restaurant was very busy at the time the fire broke out.

One person was treated and taken to Twin Rivers Medical Center for difficulty breathing.

The restaurant was established in 1947. Owner Bill Horton has not said what his plans are for now.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly