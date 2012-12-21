Anna man receives extended sentence for escape

An Anna man has received an extended prison sentence after trying to escape.

Mark C. Cole, 39, of Church Street in Anna, has been sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for escape, a class 2 felony.

According to the state's attorney, Cole was charged with escape after he ran from Union County Sheriff's Deputies in October 2012. Cole was in custody at the time and fled while being taken from a court appearance.

He was also sentenced to a concurrent term of six years for retail theft, a class 4 felony.

Cole was arrested on that charge in October 2012 by the Anna Police Department after taking merchandise from an Anna retailer.

