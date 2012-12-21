Anna man receives extended sentence for escape - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anna man receives extended sentence for escape

Mark C. Cole (Source: Union County SO) Mark C. Cole (Source: Union County SO)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

An Anna man has received an extended prison sentence after trying to escape.

Mark C. Cole, 39, of Church Street in Anna, has been sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for escape, a class 2 felony.

According to the state's attorney, Cole was charged with escape after he ran from Union County Sheriff's Deputies in October 2012. Cole was in custody at the time and fled while being taken from a court appearance. 

He was also sentenced to a concurrent term of six years for retail theft, a class 4 felony.

Cole was arrested on that charge in October 2012 by the Anna Police Department after taking merchandise from an Anna retailer.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly