Duck hunters rescued after boat overturns in Crab Orchard Lake

Conservation officials say four duck hunters are lucky to be alive after their boat capsized Thursday in southern Illinois.

According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife office in Southern Illinois, the four duck hunters' boat turned over and they all ended up in Crab Orchard Lake on Thursday.

The hunters had a cell phone in waterproof case and called 911.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife had a crew in the area and was able to make a boat rescue. EMTs were waiting to assist on the shore.

EMTs got the hunters out of wet clothes and got them warm as quickly as possible.

There were no injuries.

Authorities say they are lucky to be alive.

