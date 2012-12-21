Jefferson County man accused of murdering woman

An Imperial, Missouri man has been charged with the murder of a 34-year-old Pevely woman.

Brian Edward Smith, 32, of Imperial, was charged with second-degree murder.

On Sunday, just after 8:30 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were sent to a report of a person laying in the woods near Butler Valley Drive and Antonia Valley Court in Imperial.

According to the sheriff, Heather Renee (Lewis) Beckley, 34, of Pevely, Mo. was found dead. Indications of trauma to the body were found.

The Major Case Squad was activated at the request of the sheriff.

The medical examiner determined that the victim had sustained trauma to the head from blunt force.

Investigators followed a number of leads during the investigation and identified the suspect as Smith, who is an acquaintance of the victim.

Smith had been arrested early in the investigation on drug related charges.

On Thursday, a Jefferson County warrant was obtained formally charging Smith.



