Mayfield man facing attempted murder charges

A Mayfield man was arrested Thursday night after an altercation he was involved in at a friend's house.

William Duncan 53, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was charged with attempted murder, assault second degree, assault fourth degree, three counts of wanton endangerment first degree, criminal mischief third degree, terroristic threatening, fleeing and evading first degree, dui first and other traffic offenses.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, investigators learned that Duncan was intoxicated and was at a friend's house when he was asked to leave and he refused.

Redmon says after a verbal argument there was a physical altercation with Duncan obtaining a firearm and attempting to shoot a family member of the resident.

When the gun did not fire, Duncan grabbed another firearm and threatened him the family member.

A compromise was reached between the two men that resulted in both of them discarding their weapons they were using.

Redmon says Duncan, and his friend's son had serious injuries and were bleeding heavily. They were taken to a local emergency room.

While investigators were obtaining information at the hospital, Duncan left without treatment and deputies pursued him to a remote area off Spalding Road in the Fancy Farm community.

Duncan submerged his vehicle in a pond several yards off the roadway.

He was arrested taken to the Graves County Jail.



