Overturned semi shuts down I-24 ramp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Overturned semi shuts down I-24 ramp

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An interstate ramp is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer semi in Marshall County.

The 25A ramp coming from I-24 westbound going to the Purchase Parkway southbound is blocked at this time due to an overturned tractor trailer.

A crew is on site blocking access onto Purchase Parkway SB and diverting vehicles attempting to cross the median. A recovery crew is off-loading alcohol beverages from the truck that are salvageable.

The closure is likely to be in place several more hours.

No word on if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    •   
