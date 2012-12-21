Overturned semi shuts down I-24 ramp

An interstate ramp is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer semi in Marshall County.

The 25A ramp coming from I-24 westbound going to the Purchase Parkway southbound is blocked at this time due to an overturned tractor trailer.

A crew is on site blocking access onto Purchase Parkway SB and diverting vehicles attempting to cross the median. A recovery crew is off-loading alcohol beverages from the truck that are salvageable.

The closure is likely to be in place several more hours.

No word on if there are any injuries.

