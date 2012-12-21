Heartland remembering shooting victims

They organizer says she wanted to do this so the victims are not forgotten.

Around 200 people took part in the walk.

Many across the nation, and here in the Heartland, paused for a moment of silence Friday morning to remember and honor the 26 victims of the school shooting in Newtown, CT.

In the Heartland, events in Sikeston and Chaffee, Missouri, took place Friday.

In Sikeston, at the old Storey's Marketplace parking lot on South Main Street, residents released 26 balloons in honor of each victim at 12:30 p.m.

At the Chaffee Elementary School there was be a "27 Minute Walk" in honor of the victims at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A preplanned walking route took participants throughout the city and back to the elementary school.

The event started out as a facebook post and swelled into approximately 200 people taking part in the walk.

"Being from a small community and seeing all this on television and the helpless feeling, and knowing we all have children that age, we all love a child that age," said Jennifer Dunning. "Knowing it could happen to anyone, I just felt as a community we should all come together and show our support. And let them know we are praying for them. They are in our prayers and they are not forgotten."

The memorial ended with a prayer and balloon release.

