Saxony Lutheran and Cape Central advance to Title Game

Saxony Lutheran and Cape Central won their Semifinal games Thursday night at the Kelso Supply Holiday Classic to advance to the Championship game on Saturday.

Saxony Lutheran defeated Notre Dame 47-34 and Cape Central beat Jackson 49-48 to make it to the final at the Show Me Center.

The two teams will play at 4:30 p.m. for the Title on Saturday.

