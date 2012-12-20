Strong winds causing havoc with traffic signals

High winds are causing havoc with traffic signals.

According to a Kentucky transportation cabinet representative, signals at a number of locations have been set in red flashing mode and are likely to remain so into the day Friday.

Drivers are asked to be alert for signals in flashing mode and treat those intersections as a 4 Way Stop.

While there may be other locations where signals have issues due to the high wind, there are specific issues at these locations:

US 641/Main Street at the Court Square in Benton, Ky.



5 Points in Murray, Ky.



US 60/Park Avenue at KY 305/13th Street in Paducah, Ky.

Crews will be out early Friday to continue to fix the signals.



