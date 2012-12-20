Paducah couple accused of making meth

A Paducah couple is felony meth charges after a two day investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Aubrey " Wayne" Ritchie, 54, of Leeds Drive, Paducah, was charged with complicity to manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stacie L. Richerson 34 of Leeds Drive, Paducah, was charged with complicity to manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was obtained for the home in the 2000 block of South 25th Street in Paducah and executed Wednesday around 9 p.m. During a search of the home, detectives seized methamphetamine labs and a number of components to manufacture the drug.

Investigators say the home belonged to Aubrey Wayne Ritchie, who lives at on Leeds Drive in McCracken County with Stacie L. Richerson.

On Thursday, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the home on Leeds Drive in the Lone Oak area of Paducah just before 2 p.m. Richie and Richardson were found in the home.

During a search of residence, detectives says they found a small quantity of methamphetamine, methamphetamine making materials, surveillance cameras and assorted drug paraphernalia. Ritchie was also found in possession of a key for the residence on South 25th Street.

Investigators say that the couple had bought Sudafed on more than 200 different occasions since May of 2008, indicating that the meth making had been taking place for an extended period of time.

The Sheriff's Department was assisted in the investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.