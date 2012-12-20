FEMA grant for awarded for Jackson County Reed Station - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FEMA grant for awarded for Jackson County Reed Station acquisition

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding a $2,189,130 grant for the Reed Station Acquisition project in Jackson County.

 

According to Congressman Jerry Costello, the project consists of the acquisition and demolition of a flood prone mobile home park on Reed Station Road.

This property consists of approximately 30 acres, of which eight have been developed into the mobile home park.

"Repeated flooding has rendered this property unusable for habitation or development," noted Congressman Jerry Costello. "This grant will ensure that this land will remain open space to prevent any future losses."

The property targeted by this grant is within the Special Flood Hazard Area Zone AE, and has been devastated by rising flood waters twice in the past four years. 

