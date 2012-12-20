Family talks about Bollinger County cold case

The family just wants justice.

More than three months have passed by, and still no answers for a Bollinger county family.

It was Scottie Robins' two daughters and son who found him murdered when they arrived home from school back in September.

Investigators say they have tracked hundreds of leads, but have made no arrests.

It's hard on Robins children, but they say their father raised them to be strong.

They talked to Heartland News about the father they dearly love and miss as they pray for justice.

"I miss him a lot and it's going to be hard for Christmas," said Jaime Robins.

"We have no choice but to be strong," said McKayla Robins. "It's easier for us because we are together."

Tristan, Jaime and McKayla say they try not to think about the day they got off the school bus and found their father shot in their home.

They say everyone who knew their dad loved him. He was a well known tow truck driver with a reputation for being fair and friendly.

McKayla remembers the last she spoke to her dad.

"He was laying on the couch watching TV, and I said good night and I love you just like every night," said McKayla Robins.

Renee Shaffer says her children miss their father terribly, and need answers.

"It's dying down for everyone else and coming alive for us," said Shaffer.

They find strength in staying together.

"We have our ups and downs and everyday brings different emotions but it has brought us all closer,"said Shaffer.



Now at Christmas they remember the good times.

"He was just all around an awesome person. He was just a really good guy and he genuinely cares about everybody," said McKayla.

Now they pray someone out there has answers that would allow their family to truly heal.

"I really, really hope there's justice and they find who did this," McKayla said.

The family has since moved to Jackson.

Sheriff Leo McElrath says they continue to work the case and follow every tip.

Right now authorities are working to find out who recently broke into a storage unit that held Robins' belongings.

Call the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office if you have information.

