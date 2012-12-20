Retired Army soldier stands guard outside Cape Girardeau school - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Retired Army soldier stands guard outside Cape Girardeau school

Logsdon has three children at Blanchard Elementary. Logsdon has three children at Blanchard Elementary.
Bond is a school resource officer, and fully supports what Logsdon is doing. Bond is a school resource officer, and fully supports what Logsdon is doing.
Many parents and grandparents see it as a nobel act. Many parents and grandparents see it as a nobel act.

The flags outside of Blanchard Elementary school remain at half staff. It is a reminder of the tragedy that shook our country to the core.     

Right inside the school stands a retired Army soldier who is now self-activated to serve and protect in a way he never thought would be necessary.

"I'm doing this because we owe it to our children to protect them and keep them safe," said Chris Logsdon.    

Logsdon has three children at Blanchard Elementary.     

He has twin eight-year-old boys, and a seven-year-old daughter.

"When she (daughter) started crying and didn't want to come to school, I had to do something," said Logsdon.    

Thursday marked the first day for Logsdon to stand guard.

"I will continue to do it until lawmakers do something different to make this safe for our children," said Logsdon. "They are our future and we need to protect them."    

Patrolman Luther Bond is a school resource officer. He covers several Cape Girardeau schools.

"I try to make it to every school, sometimes I can't," said Luther Bond.    

He fully supports what Logsdon is doing.

"He's ex-military, and he has a genuine concern for his children and other kids here," said Bond.

Many parents and grandparents see it as a nobel act.

"Makes me feel good that we have citizens who will do that for us," said Anita Williams.

"History has shown these monsters kill our kids and are attacking the weak, if we have our schools strong may be it will detour them all together, and hopefully stop them," said Logsdon. 

Logsdon, who is not armed, would like to see un-armed three man teams at every school, every day of the week.

"If they do nothing, I guess I'll be here until my kids graduate, or I pass away," said Logsdon.   

He says he'll stop at nothing, and stand all day long watching and greeting every person that comes through the front door.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly