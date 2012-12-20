Retired Army soldier stands guard outside Cape Girardeau school

Many parents and grandparents see it as a nobel act.

Bond is a school resource officer, and fully supports what Logsdon is doing.

The flags outside of Blanchard Elementary school remain at half staff. It is a reminder of the tragedy that shook our country to the core.

Right inside the school stands a retired Army soldier who is now self-activated to serve and protect in a way he never thought would be necessary.

"I'm doing this because we owe it to our children to protect them and keep them safe," said Chris Logsdon.

Logsdon has three children at Blanchard Elementary.

He has twin eight-year-old boys, and a seven-year-old daughter.

"When she (daughter) started crying and didn't want to come to school, I had to do something," said Logsdon.

Thursday marked the first day for Logsdon to stand guard.

"I will continue to do it until lawmakers do something different to make this safe for our children," said Logsdon. "They are our future and we need to protect them."

Patrolman Luther Bond is a school resource officer. He covers several Cape Girardeau schools.

"I try to make it to every school, sometimes I can't," said Luther Bond.

He fully supports what Logsdon is doing.

"He's ex-military, and he has a genuine concern for his children and other kids here," said Bond.

Many parents and grandparents see it as a nobel act.

"Makes me feel good that we have citizens who will do that for us," said Anita Williams.

"History has shown these monsters kill our kids and are attacking the weak, if we have our schools strong may be it will detour them all together, and hopefully stop them," said Logsdon.

Logsdon, who is not armed, would like to see un-armed three man teams at every school, every day of the week.

"If they do nothing, I guess I'll be here until my kids graduate, or I pass away," said Logsdon.

He says he'll stop at nothing, and stand all day long watching and greeting every person that comes through the front door.

