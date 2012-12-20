Business owner facing marijuana, resisting arrest charges

Deputies say a western Kentucky business owner is facing charges after reportedly being busted with marijuana.

A part owner of the store, John A. Kenady, 33, of Gilbertsville was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance second degree and resisting arrest.

Joshua D. Peck, 39, of Benton, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was released and issued a summons.



According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, deputies were on patrol around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, when they noticed an open gate at Gold-N-Gun Pawn near Draffenville.

Once inside a deputy says he detected a strong smell of marijuana.

Deputies also say Kenady tried to run and destroy evidence in the bathroom.

