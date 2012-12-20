Man facing charges after attempted business robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man facing charges after attempted business robbery

Robby Joe Jackson (Source: Carbondale PD) Robby Joe Jackson (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Police say a man is facing burglary charges after trying to steal items from a business in Carbondale.

Robby Joe Jackson, 28, of the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue was charged with burglary and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police responded Wednesday to the 2000 block of West Main Street after a call of a burglary in progress.

Officers say Jackson tried to steal items from a business that was closed. The suspect was detained by employees.

