Man facing charges after attempted business robbery

Police say a man is facing burglary charges after trying to steal items from a business in Carbondale.

Robby Joe Jackson, 28, of the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue was charged with burglary and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police responded Wednesday to the 2000 block of West Main Street after a call of a burglary in progress.

Officers say Jackson tried to steal items from a business that was closed. The suspect was detained by employees.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.