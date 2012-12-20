White-tail deer population surveys begin in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

White-tail deer population surveys begin in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Conservation officials are surveying the white-tail deer population in Cape Girardeau.

Last week, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) completed the first of a series of surveys that will be ongoing over the next few months.

The surveys are in partnership with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) Biology Department.

"This method, and the information collected, is similar to the methods used for urban deer surveys conducted in other cities in Missouri and across the country," said Matt Bowyer, an MDC Wildlife Management Biologist. "So, the data we collect will be compared to other cities that have similar deer issues."

Conservation officials say the population survey of white-tailed deer within the city limits of Cape Girardeau is being done at the request of the Cape Girardeau city council.

Bowyer said survey activities will continue through February. Results are expected to be released in March.

