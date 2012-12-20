2 in custody in connection to deadly fire

Two people are behind bars in Little Rock, Arkansas and investigators believe they may know something about a fire in Bunker, Missouri that killed two young boys.

Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner says Josh Maynard and Allen Glasglow are persons of interest in the fire.

They don't face charges at this time, but Reynolds County deputies are heading to Little Rock to talk to them as part of their investigation.

Deputies say it is possible that a meth lab started the December 1 fire that killed 2-year-old Charlie Piatt and his three-month-old brother J. J.

The sheriff says the evidence from the possible meth lab found on scene is still being tested.

Look for updates later on Heartland news and on kfvs12.com.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Related story



Sheriff: Possible meth lab in deadly fire that killed boys