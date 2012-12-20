3 charged in connection with 2 bank robberies

Police released surveillance from one of the robberies.

Three people face charges in connection with two bank robberies in Woodlawn and Waltonville.

Jeffrey M. Wilson, 41, of Waltonville faces one count of armed robbery, a class X felony, and one count of financial institution robbery, a class 1 felony, from a robbery on Nov. 27 of the Community First Bank of the Heartland in Woodlawn.

Wilson is also charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of financial institution robbery, all class 1 felonies, for his alleged involvement in the Dec. 10 robbery of the Jefferson County Schools Credit Union, according to Jefferson County State's Attorney Douglas R. Hoffman.



Jessica S. Wilson, 30, of Waltonville, who is Jeffrey Wilson's wife, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of financial institution robbery, all class 1 felonies, for her alleged role in the Dec. 10 credit union robbery.

Amy M. Ramsey, 27, of Waltonville, who is Jessica Wilson's sister, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of financial institution robbery, all class 1 felonies, for her alleged role in the Dec. 10 credit union robbery.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Wilson was armed with a firearm when he allegedly robbed the Woodlawn bank.

During the credit union robbery, court documents allege Amy Ramsey suggested to the tellers that she was armed with a firearm as she robbed the credit union.

Jeffrey and Jessica Wilson were arrested in Mt. Vernon by Mt. Vernon Police detectives on Dec. 11.

Amy Ramsey was arrested by Jefferson County sheriff's deputies a short time later at her home in Waltonville.

All three suspects were in custody on Dec. 20 on $500,000 bond.

