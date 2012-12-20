3 charged in connection with 2 bank robberies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 charged in connection with 2 bank robberies

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Police released surveillance from one of the robberies. Police released surveillance from one of the robberies.
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Three people face charges in connection with two bank robberies in Woodlawn and Waltonville.

Jeffrey M. Wilson, 41, of Waltonville faces one count of armed robbery, a class X felony, and one count of financial institution robbery, a class 1 felony, from a robbery on Nov. 27 of the Community First Bank of the Heartland in Woodlawn.

Wilson is also charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of financial institution robbery, all class 1 felonies, for his alleged involvement in the Dec. 10 robbery of the Jefferson County Schools Credit Union, according to Jefferson County State's Attorney Douglas R. Hoffman.

Jessica S. Wilson, 30, of Waltonville, who is Jeffrey Wilson's wife, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of financial institution robbery, all class 1 felonies, for her alleged role in the Dec. 10 credit union robbery.

Amy M. Ramsey, 27, of Waltonville, who is Jessica Wilson's sister, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of financial institution robbery, all class 1 felonies, for her alleged role in the Dec. 10 credit union robbery.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Wilson was armed with a firearm when he allegedly robbed the Woodlawn bank.

During the credit union robbery, court documents allege Amy Ramsey suggested to the tellers that she was armed with a firearm as she robbed the credit union.

Jeffrey and Jessica Wilson were arrested in Mt. Vernon by Mt. Vernon Police detectives on Dec. 11.

Amy Ramsey was arrested by Jefferson County sheriff's deputies a short time later at her home in Waltonville.

All three suspects were in custody on Dec. 20 on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly