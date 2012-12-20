Man charged with Cape Girardeau bar robberies

A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested and charged with two November business burglaries.



According to Cape Girardeau police, Scott W. Pierce, 30, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony burglary and felony stealing from Whiskey River bar.

He was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor stealing from Rhymer's bar.

Cash, a digital camera and a taser were taken after the break in at Rhymer's in November.

The break in at Whiskey River caused about $1,200 in damage. Police say $600 was also taken from the business.



Pierce was being held on a $25,000 cash only bond.

