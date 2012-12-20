Man charged with Cape Girardeau bar robberies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man charged with Cape Girardeau bar robberies

Scott W. Pierce (Source: Cape Girardeau PD) Scott W. Pierce (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)
Whiskey River bar in Cape Girardeau. Whiskey River bar in Cape Girardeau.
Surveillance video from Rhymer's bar in November. Surveillance video from Rhymer's bar in November.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested and charged with two November business burglaries.

According to Cape Girardeau police, Scott W. Pierce, 30, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony burglary and felony stealing from Whiskey River bar.

He was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor stealing from Rhymer's bar.

Cash, a digital camera and a taser were taken after the break in at Rhymer's in November.

The break in at Whiskey River caused about $1,200 in damage. Police say $600 was also taken from the business.

Pierce was being held on a $25,000 cash only bond. 

