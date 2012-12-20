Retired soldier standing guard at Cape Girardeau school - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Retired soldier standing guard at Cape Girardeau school

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Blanchard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau has some extra security. 

A retired army soldier from Cape Girardeau says he will stand guard at the school from now until the near future. That is because of recent threats made at schools across the country since the Newtown shootings. 

The retired soldier says he has three kids who go to Blanchard and would do anything to make sure they are safe while in class.

Crystal Britt is talking to him on Thursday and has much more on this story coming up this evening on Heartland News at five.

