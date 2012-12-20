Juvenile allegedly made threats to Dyersburg schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Juvenile allegedly made threats to Dyersburg schools

DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

A girl was taken into custody for allegedly for making threatening phone calls to two schools on Tuesday.

According to police in Dyersburg, Tennessee, the girl called Dyersburg Primary School, saying the school should be evacuated because it would explode.

Another threat was called into the Dyersburg Intermediate School.

Dyersburg police put the school on lock down.

Officers searched both schools and found nothing.

The juvenile reportedly faces felony charges of false reporting.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

