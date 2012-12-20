2 accused of armed robbery in Kennett - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 accused of armed robbery in Kennett

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Two suspects have been accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on Wednesday in Kennett.

Police say Kyle Robinson, 18, and Thackery Moore, 17, both of Kennett, were placed under arrest.

According to Kennett police, about 8:40 p.m., officers answered an armed robbery call in the area of the Gargus addition.

The 21-year-old victim from Kennett told police that Robinson and Moore robbed him at gunpoint.

The suspects reportedly took the victim's wallet and cell phone, hit the victim with their fist and then fled towards the north bypass.

Officers later found the two suspects in the 500 block of Sage Brush in Kennett. They were both arrested.

Police say they found a gun later determined to be the one used in the robbery.

Officers also found the victim's cell phone and wallet.

This incident is an ongoing investigation.

Please contact the Kennett Police Department at (573)-888-4622 if you have information about this crime.

